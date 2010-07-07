Flailing Merkel Scolds Her Party: "It Can't Go On Like This!"

Germany is supposed to be the rock of Europe, and yet a report in Bild reveals chaos and turmoil within the party of Angela Merkel.



Following the narrow victory for her preferred Presidential candidate last week, she reportedly told her CDU partymates in a plea for unity: “It can’t go on like this.”

She reportedly said she no longer knows whose friend or foe.

See here for the Google Translated version.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.