Flags fly at half-mast in London to honour terror attack victims

Flags were flying at half-mast at the Houses of Parliament following a terror attack on Wednesday in which four people were killed.
The flag at the Scotland Yard headquarters was also flying at half-mast after police
officer PC Keith Palmer died in the attack.
Other countries around the world showed their solidarity with the UK. In Paris, the lights on the Eiffel Tower went out as a mark of respect. In Israel, the Union Jack was projected on the municipality building.
A candlelight vigil is scheduled in Trafalgar Square in London on Thursday afternoon to mourn the victims of the attack.
Produced by Claudia Romeo
