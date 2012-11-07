'Flag Head Lady' Distracted Everybody During Obama's Acceptance Speech

There was a woman with a flag sticking out of her hair standing behind President Barack Obama during his acceptance speech.



She was distracting.

Photo: CNN/Screenshot

Not distracted enough? We’ve blurred everyone else so you can concentrate on her and the flag:

Photo: CNN/Screenshot

OK, how about in GIF form?

Photo: CNN/Screenshot

Still not distracted? Oh well — all of these people, and a whole lot more on Twitter, were:

Photo: Twitter

