'Flag Head Lady' Distracted Everybody During Obama's Acceptance Speech

Kim Bhasin, William Wei

There was a woman with a flag sticking out of her hair standing behind President Barack Obama during his acceptance speech.

She was distracting.

flag head lady not blurred

Photo: CNN/Screenshot

Not distracted enough? We’ve blurred everyone else so you can concentrate on her and the flag:

flag head lady

Photo: CNN/Screenshot

OK, how about in GIF form?

GIF flag head lady

Photo: CNN/Screenshot

Still not distracted? Oh well — all of these people, and a whole lot more on Twitter, were:

flag head

Photo: Twitter

