'Ninjas' From New Zealand 'Flag Bomb' Larry Ellison's House

A group of lycra-clad “ninjas” covered the garage of Larry Ellison’s San Francisco’s home with New Zealand flags at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The group was was celebrating the near victory of the New Zealand team, which is on the cusp of winning the America’s Cup race in San Francisco.

Thursday’s race, scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Pacific, could be the final one. New Zealand has won eight races and needs nine to win. Oracle has won three races, and two of those were taken away because of a “two point” punishment slapped onto Oracle’s team when it admitted to cheating in the race series that preceded the Cup finals.

The net result is that Oracle now needs to win eight races in a row to pull off the win for the U.S.

The Kiwi’s are already starting to party and to rub it into Ellison’s nose as best they can. This crew spent hours planning their flag bombing escapade, reports The New Zealand Harold’s Dana Johannsen.

Here’s the video

