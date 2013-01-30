Joe Flacco Flubs A Question About Playing The Super Bowl In Cold Weather: 'I Think It's Retarded'

Photo: AP

Joe Flacco misspoke and used some offensive language when reporters asked him about his thoughts on playing a Super Bowl outdoors in cold weather.Here’s what he said (via Brian Costello of the New York Post):



“I think it’s retarded. I probably shouldn’t say that. I think it’s stupid. If you want a Super Bowl, put a retractable dome on your stadium. Then you can get one. Other than I don’t really like the idea. I don’t think people would react very well to it, or be glad to play anybody in that kind of weather.”

Next year’s Super Bowl will be played at MetLife Stadium outside New York City, which is why Flacco was asked the question in the first place.

It seems like he caught himself right away, but dropping the word “retarded” on Super Bowl week will be sure to ruffle some feathers.

The NYPost is calling him JOE WACCO today:

Flacco is notoriously understated. His father even told the New York Times that his son is exceedingly “dull” yesterday.

So it’s a big surprise that he’s the first one to say something offensive in New Orleans.

