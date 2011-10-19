Here's What A Florida Senator Is Doing To End NFL Blackouts

Photo: Flickr/Michi Moore Images

The absurd streak of Tampa Bay Buccaneers blackouts (11 of last 12 games) has prompted one Florida state senator to speak up against the unethical and counterproductive NFL blackout rule. Sen. Mike Fasano (R-New Port Richey) is promising to fight a situation where NFL owners receive massive public subsidies but shut local fans out from the games.”At the minimum, we should be telling these sports franchises around the state that get these tax breaks, these tax credits from the taxpayers of Florida, that any year there’s a blackout, you won’t get those tax credits,” Fasano told a Florida television station on Tuesday. “You won’t get those tax credits any longer. The taxpayer should be able to see their home team when they’re the ones that are building those stadiums and providing any type of a tax credit to a sports franchise in the state of Florida.”



Kudos to Sen. Fasano and let’s hope he’s able to get some support from fellow lawmakers down in Florida. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been plagued by blackouts and this week could mark the first blackout for the Miami Dolphins if they are unable to sell out by Thursday.

