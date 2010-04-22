Fixing The News

MediaBugs, a new startup from Salon co-founder Scott Rosenberg, attempts to “fix the news” with software.



Rosenberg, who got a $335,000 grant from the Knight News Challenge to build the project, uses the same model that software engineers use — reporting bugs — and takes it into newsrooms with open source software. Users can “report a bug;” or a mistake, misspelling, or fact error; in San Fransisco Bay Area’s media coverage. “We’ll host a conversation with the journalist involved. Together we’ll try to resolve it,” according to MediaBugs’ site. Poynter has a great overview of how the software works here.

Some media pundits like Craigslist’s Craig Newmark argue that having more trust in the media is a good business model. If readers trust the journalist, they will keep coming back to read their stories or buy their newspaper.

You can watch the video below for a brief explanation on how it works:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.