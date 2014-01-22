These Photos Show That Making A Small Repair To Rio's Giant Statue Of Christ the Redeemer Is An Extreme Task

This is Christ the Redeemer, an iconic statue of Jesus Christ in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Nearly 4 million people visit the statue every year.
However, recently the statue was struck by lightning and suffered an injury. According to O Globo, the Archdiocese of Rio says the statue has lost one finger.
So today, workers went up the statue to inspect the damage.
The statue is 98 feet tall (not including it’s 26 foot pedestal), so that’s not exactly an easy task. It’s also located on top of the 2,300 foot Corcovado mountain.
The statue already has lightning rods, but they don’t always work as hoped, as the statue is struck as often as five times a year, on average.
The Associated Press reports that following the inspection, they now believe it will take four months to repair the damage.
Still, it’s a nice view to work with.
