INSTANT MBA: Positive Thinking Won't Help You Erase A Mistake

Photo: Patrick Del Rosario

Today’s advice comes from Patrick Del Rosario of Open Colleges, via his article in Brazen Careerist:“Positive thinking sounds awesome in theory, but it won’t help you erase a mistake. What can help is smart, adaptive action.”



Many people tend to put a positive spin on a mistake at work when there are smarter, more effective ways to handle this kind of situation, Del Rosario writes.

When a mistake is made, don’t try to turn a negative into a positive. It might show your boss that you haven’t learned anything and that you might actually commit the mistake again.

Instead, make a case study out of your error.

“Believe it or not, there are executives out there who absolutely love people who made big mistakes. In fact, a lack of blunders in your resume would turn them off. Search for these people and figure out how to work for or with them.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.