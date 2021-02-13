Before-and-after photos show how Chip and Joanna Gaines transformed a 1950s ranch into a chic dream home

Courtesy of Magnolia Network Chip and Joanna Gaines are renovating homes again in ‘Fixer Upper: Welcome Home.’

Chip and Joanna Gaines helped first-time homeowner Nicole on “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home.”

Nicole purchased a three-bedroom home that was built in the 1950s.

Chip and Joanna turned the outdated ranch into a dreamy, European-style cottage.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are back in “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home.”

Courtesy of Magnolia Network ‘Fixer Upper: Welcome Home’ is available for streaming on Discovery Plus.

The show is produced by the Magnolia Network, and it became available for streaming on Discovery Plus on January 29.

In this week’s episode, the couple helped first-time homeowner Nicole renovate her three-bedroom home.

The Waco, Texas, home was the first and only house Nicole looked at when shopping for her dream space. It was built in the 1950s.

Nicole, who had just returned from travelling internationally, bought the house with her parents.

As they discussed the renovation, Nicole told Chip and Joanna she liked a “European cottage vibe” and mid-century modern design, and she hoped her home would have a lot of natural light.

$US100,000 was the top end of her budget.

Chip and Joanna gave the home’s exterior a modern update with white paint.

Courtesy of Magnolia Network The exterior of the home before and after the renovation.

The white paint brightens the exterior immensely, and Chip and Joanna put copper gutters on the home to give it an old-world charm.

They kept the door a soft blue, as it was one of the factors that drew Nicole to the home.

Rustic shutters add to the effect.

Chip and Joanna gave shape to the living room with a stunning archway.

Courtesy of Magnolia Network The living room before and after the renovation.

The low arch with a blue trim gives the space character, and it immediately creates the European cottage tone Nicole wanted.

Chip and Joanna also replaced the tile floor with unique terracotta flooring.

The living room has sketches of London on the wall, which is one of Nicole’s favourite places.

Chip and Joanna were able to accentuate the existing structure of the home.

Courtesy of Magnolia Network The front window before and after the renovation.

They kept the bench that was built into the wall, but they painted it the same blue as the archway and added lighting above it.

The rest of the room is full of cosy, mid-century modern furniture, making it inviting.

Details like the chandelier fulfilled Nicole’s European vision.

Courtesy of Magnolia Network The dining room before and after the renovation.

The terracotta flooring continues into the dining room, which offers a view of the spacious backyard.

The crystal chandelier continues the European vibe, and the blue trim makes the space consistent with the rest of the home.

The kitchen popped with colour after the renovation.

Courtesy of Magnolia Network The kitchen before and after the renovation.

The blue backsplash is the standout feature of the space, but the soft cabinetry and countertops add just as much to the room.

It has way more counter space than it did before Chip and Joanna updated the space, and Joanna’s signature shiplap can be seen throughout the room.

The circular island nods to the round cabinetry that was in the kitchen before the renovation as well.

A patterned ceiling brings dimension to Nicole’s new bedroom.

Courtesy of Magnolia Network The master bedroom before and after the renovation.

Joanna used floral wallpaper on the ceiling to brighten the room, creating an accent-wall effect.

They also gave Nicole a built-in bookshelf with a rounded top that feels consistent with the archway in the living room. The pink colour makes it extra cute.

“It’s better than I could have ever imagined,” Nicole said of her new home.

“It’s perfect,” she added. “I want to move in right now.”

You can see more of the renovation on “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” which is available for streaming on Discovery Plus, and you can read about it on the Magnolia Network blog.

