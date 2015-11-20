These 3 slides show just how brutal 2015 has been for Wall Street's biggest business

It’s been a rough year for investment banks.

And it is all because of the big banks’ fixed income, currencies and commodities — or FICC — divisions, which for so long have powered earnings.

According to analytics company Coalition, the FICC divisions at the ten biggest Wall Street bank generated $US52.8 billion in revenues in the first nine months of 2015.

That compares with equities sales and trading, which made $US24.6 billion, and traditional investment banking, which generated $US20.5 billion.

The FICC divisions have suffered over the past year, and the third quarter was especially brutal. Third quarter fixed income revenues across the ten biggest banks fell 18% against a year ago, according to Coalition.

The slides below, taken from a Coalition report released Monday, illustrate just how terrible the year has been for the FICC businesses.

Take a look:

FICC revenues over the first nine months of the year are down 9% year-on-year, with credit revenues down a third and securitization revenues down 21%. The only bright spot is foreign exchange. Coalition The third quarter was especially tough, with FICC revenues down 18% compared to the same quarter last year. Coalition Front office headcount in FICC is down 3% year-on-year, extending a trend of just cuts dating back to 2010. Coalition

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.