How to turn off the annoying Apple Pay feature Apple added to iOS 9

I’ve been using iOS 9, Apple’s new mobile operating system, for a week, and it’s been great.

It has a bunch of great shortcuts and some useful new features.

But there’s one shortcut that’s annoyed me since I first downloaded iOS 9 earlier this month: When you double tap the home button and your phone is locked, it launches Apple Pay.

This is supposed to make it faster and more convenient to use Apple’s mobile payments feature, which debuted last year on the iPhone 6. But I’ve found that I regularly activate Apple Pay inadvertently, when it’s in my pocket or when I unlock my phone with my fingerprint, so my credit card would come up on the screen when I wasn’t trying to pay for anything.

Plus, it’s already quick and easy to buy things with Apple Pay — all you have to do to activate it is tap your iPhone against a payment terminal.

Fortunately, my colleague Alex Heath found that you can easily turn off the new feature, which for some reason is turned on by default.

All you have to do to turn it off is go into your phone’s settings and click “Wallet & Apple Pay.”

Then, turn off “Double-Click Home Button.”

Now you’ll never have to worry about inadvertently activating Apple Pay with the home button.

