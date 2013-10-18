Anti-Debt Group Gets Thoroughly Trolled After Trying To Start A Discussion On Twitter

“

Fix the Debt” just felt Twitter’s sweet, trollish wrath.

Championed by Alan Simpson and Erskine Bowles, Fix the Debt — which The Nation magazine called a “fearmongering campaign to convince Americans that the deficits the United States has run throughout its history have suddenly metastasized” — held a Twitter live chat this afternoon to discuss next steps in America’s ongoing fiscal squabble.

And it didn’t go so well, with the #fixthedebtqa soon teeming with jokesters and those very much against Fix the Debt’s message.

Do you believe increased tax receipts from faster economic growth would reduce the deficit? Or do you not have a calculator? #fixthedebtqa

— David Dayen (@ddayen) October 17, 2013

Is there a single living American other than Erskine Bowles named Erskine? #fixthedebtqa

— Singer (@ssinger90) October 17, 2013

Which is preferable: Arduous entitlement reform, or just beating up grandparents and stealing their SS checks every month? #fixthedebtqa

— Kyle McGuiness (@Emcee_Gee) October 17, 2013

Will you be willing to cut Ed Rendell’s consulting benefits as much as #ChainedCPI cuts seniors benefits? #fixthedebtqa cc: @fixthedebt

— Brett Banditelli (@banditelli) April 12, 2013

Can’t we just solve all these problems by eating Irish children? #fixthedebtqa

— David Dayen (@ddayen) October 17, 2013

Does Peter Peterson know that his first and last names are comically similar? #fixthedebtQA

— Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) October 17, 2013

do you think you chose the wrong week to stop sniffing glue? #fixthedebtqa

— Atrios (@Atrios) October 17, 2013

Favourite Cat Food for a quick nosh? #fixthedebtqa

— Sam Seder (@SamSeder) October 17, 2013

Does it make you sad that almost everyone here is pushing back against your core message? #fixthedebtqa

— Stephanie Kelton (@StephanieKelton) October 17, 2013

Is your PR guy regretting the making of this hashtag yet? #fixthedebtqa

— Kurt Lynch (@KurtLynch12) October 17, 2013

Why does anyone ever do twitter chats. #fixthedebtQA

— Lydia DePillis (@lydiadepillis) October 17, 2013

What is the good life and how do you live it? #fixthedebtqa

— Matt Bruenig (@MattBruenig) October 17, 2013

Feeling like a social media director just lost their job. #fixthedebtqa #fixthedebtaddstounemployment

— Sam Seder (@SamSeder) October 17, 2013

