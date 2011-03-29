Fix Scratches On Your iPhone's Screen With Toothpaste

Anyone who has dropped his or her iPhone knows it can be a traumatic experience.However, if your phone emerges from the disaster relatively unscathed with a few minor scratches, you don’t need to look no farther than your bathroom for a cure.
You just need a little bit of toothpaste. Here’s how it works:
- Dab a tiny amount of toothpaste on a clean cloth.
- Rub the toothpaste in soft, circular motions over the scratch until it disappears.
- Clean away the excess toothpaste with a slightly damp cloth.
