Fix Scratches On Your iPhone's Screen With Toothpaste

There’s no way toothpaste can get rid of this mess.

Anyone who has dropped his or her iPhone knows it can be a traumatic experience.However, if your phone emerges from the disaster relatively unscathed with a few minor scratches, you don’t need to look no farther than your bathroom for a cure.



You just need a little bit of toothpaste. Here’s how it works:

Dab a tiny amount of toothpaste on a clean cloth.

Rub the toothpaste in soft, circular motions over the scratch until it disappears.

Clean away the excess toothpaste with a slightly damp cloth.

