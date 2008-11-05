FiveThirtyEight.com's Final: Obama 349, McCain 189

Nicholas Carlson

Baseball statistician Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight.com — which along with Politico and Real Clear Politics has dominated old media all election season — published its final projections for the Presidential race, moments ago. “Barack Obama appears poised for a decisive electoral victory,” writes Silver, predicting the night will end with Obama counting 349 electoral votes and McCain, 189. Read more at FiveThirtyEight.

