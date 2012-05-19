Five Years Of Promises And Apologies To Facebook Users From Mark Zuckerberg

Photo: Facebook Roadshow

Facebook has been hit with a class-action lawsuit today by users claiming the company violated their privacy by tracking what they do on the Internet. They are seeking $15 billion, reports Bloomberg.It’s no wonder. Over the course of five years, Mark Zuckerberg has repeatedly promised better privacy and apologized for screw ups.



Here’s a look at what he’s said on the Facebook blog from 2006 through his last post in 2011.

September 5, 2006 (his second-ever blog post on the official Facebook blog): Calm down. Breathe. We hear you. “We’ve been getting a lot of feedback about Mini-Feed and News Feed. … people are concerned that non-friends can see too much about them. … None of your information is visible to anyone who couldn’t see it before the changes.“

September 8, 2006: An Open Letter from Mark Zuckerberg: “We really messed this one up. When we launched News Feed and Mini-Feed we were trying to provide you with a stream of information about your social world … we didn’t build in the proper privacy controls right away.”

December 5, 2007: Thoughts on Beacon: “About a month ago, we released a new feature called Beacon to try to help people share information with their friends about things they do on the web. … We simply did a bad job with this release, and I apologise for it.“

February 16, 2009: On Facebook, People Own and Control Their Information: A couple of weeks ago, we updated our terms of use to clarify a few points for our users. … Even if the person deactivates their account, their friend still has a copy of that message.”

February 17, 2009: Update on Terms: “A couple of weeks ago, we revised our terms of use hoping to clarify some parts for our users. Over the past couple of days, we received a lot of questions and comments … Based on this feedback, we have decided to return to our previous terms of use while we resolve the issues.”

April 16, 2009: Voting Begins on Governing the Facebook Site: “For this vote and any future one, the results will be binding if at least 30 per cent of active Facebook users at the time that the vote was announced participate.”

December 1, 2009: An Open Letter from Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg “We’re adding something that many of you have asked for — the ability to control who sees each individual piece of content you create or upload.”

May 26, 2010: Making Control Simple: “The number one thing we’ve heard is that there just needs to be a simpler way to control your information.”

October 6, 2010: Giving You More Control: ” We’re launching a new dashboard to give you visibility into how applications use your data to personalise your experience. As this rolls out, in your Facebook privacy settings, you will have a single view of all the applications you’ve authorised and what data they use.”

November 29, 2011 (His last blog to Facebook users so far): Our Commitment to the Facebook Community “I’m the first to admit that we’ve made a bunch of mistakes. Recently, the US Federal Trade Commission established agreements with Google and Twitter that are helping to shape new privacy standards for our industry. Today, the FTC announced a similar agreement with Facebook.”

