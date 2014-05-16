Five Years After Joining Twitter, Morrissey Has Finally Said Something

Bigmouth strikes again… Morrissey is now tweeting. Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty

Cheer up Twitter, that happy little vegetarian, Morrissey, finally began sharing his 140-character thoughts yesterday for the first time since he signed up in 2009.

It wasn’t anything @Pontifex profound, or even @TheTweetofGod drolly misanthropic

But it’s obvious the morose Mancunian, who’d rather you didn’t ask him about a certain ’80s band, still has a huge following, since even saying “hello” earned him an astonishing 17,000 retweets and 13,000 likes.

Hello. Testing, 1, 2, 3. Planet Earth, are you there? One can only hope… — Morrissey (@itsmorrissey) May 14, 2014

That said, his follow up seemed a little non-plussed with the medium.

Follow, follow, follow. Twitter is the perfect metaphor for…something. Dunno what. — Morrissey (@itsmorrissey) May 14, 2014

Buy hey, we’ve all got to earn a crust, so Morrissey soon got the hang of it in subsequent tweets, saying hello to fans on his US tour then flogging book-and-CD bundles.

Last year Morrissey released his autobiography to mixed reviews, but if he becomes as outspoken on Twitter as he was in a fan chat earlier this year, where he said anyone who eats meat “supports Auschwitz”, you can bet we’re in for an entertaining time in the Twittersphere.

