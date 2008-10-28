Five Web Logos That Need An Update

What do Apple, Google and Facebook have in common? Besides leading their markets, they’ve all been unafraid of abandoning their first logos when their companies needed rebranding. Below, five more companies that need to follow this lead.

With its bouncing letters and gigantic serifs, Yahoo’s logo screams “I love the nineties!,” which makes to Web users, because they know that’s when the company lead the market with innovation.

The Wall Street Journal says Twitter has gone mainstream. If that’s true, it’s time for Ev Williams and the gang to kill the company’s bubble-lettered Web 2.0 logo. Try some Helvetica.

AOL took the right step creating Platform A’s handsome new logo earlier this year. But now the company needs to distance itself even further from its 1990s, internet service provider roots.

The Windows brand was supposed to make Microsoft’s web search seem familiar to the millions of people who use the Windows operating system. It worked. And considering how much people hate Vista, that’s a problem.

eBay needs to drop its colours and put its letters on a single line. Or do something to subconsciously communicate to the sellers that hate the online auctions giant that it’s willing to change.

These five companies could follow Apple, Google and Facebook’s examples:

See Also:

Facebook Redesign Succeeds: Widgets Are Dead

LIVE: eBay Quarter Solid, But Outlook Awful

Twitter The Next Google? No, The Next Netscape

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.