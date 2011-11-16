Five ways to use social media for a better IPO or exit [VIDEO]

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

So, you’re getting ready for an IPO. Or, you’re looking for an acquisition partner. You want your exit, and any tool you can use to facilitate it is worth its weight in multiple, right? As you’re getting ready to pursue a liquidity event, don’t forget to use social media! Facebook, Twitter and your corporate blog can be more useful than you think!

Let’s take a look at the specifics:

1. The revelation: prospective buyers, either as acquirers or public investors, are good to know. When they visit your corporate blog, the analytics will show it. Use this to see which companies are interested in you.

2. Straight scoop: take a look at the blog posts these people visit in order to understand the nature of their interest in your company. This is valuable intelligence for roadshows and management presentations.

3. All roads: take a look at where these potential ‘strategic partners’ are finding your content. Are they clicking over from recent press coverage? Is it the effect of viral sharing? Get a sense of where these companies are learning about you.

4. Find a trend: take a look at aggregate analytics to see if there are any key issues that either favour your company or give you a challenge for which to prepare.

5. Take the lead: do you have a message you want your target acquiring market to know? Be proactive: seed your thoughts via your corporate blog to implicitly start the conversation.

People can say what they want, but a click is an act you can’t conceal. Grab this information and share it internally as you evaluate your strategic alternatives.

Source: OpenView Labs

