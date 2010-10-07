The Baseball Era Is Ending – Unless MLB Makes These 5 Changes

Photo: AP

Major League Baseball attendance is down for the third year straight.Part of the problem is that the sport’s best products – playoff games – are broken for too many fans.



The league has made some strides in recent years to address the issue – they promise earlier start times and fewer off days in 2010 – but there are still a handful of changes that could drastically improve the postseason experience for fans…and maybe even save the business that is MLB itself.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.