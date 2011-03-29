Five Ways To Rack Up Nintendo 3DS "Play Coins" While Being Lazy

Photo: Flickr

Here’s some advice. Don’t bother reading the thick manual and numerous inserts that come with Nintendo’s 3DS. Instead, we’ll run through everything you need to know about this cool little system, starting with Play Coins, one of the handheld’s strangest features.Play Coins are a form of currency that you’ll earn from moving with the device. The 3DS has a built-in pedometer, and Nintendo will give you one coin for every 100 steps, up to 10 coins per day. Not only that, but you can earn 300 coins total.



Yes, we know. Walking can be difficult, which is why we came up with a list of ways to raise your 3DS bank account, most of which let you avoid the sun.

You can always:

Stick the 3DS in your jacket pocket; you’d be surprised how quickly you rack up the coins.

Give the system to your athletic sibling when they go for a jog.

Put it on the washer and dryer (we said “on,” not “in”).

Sit in front of the TV with the Nintendo 3DS and convulse.

Take it to the gym and hit the treadmill, lazy.

In the course of the past few days, a member of the Modojo staff kept a Nintendo 3DS in his jacket pocket and took over 4000 steps while snagging 40 Play Coins. Looks like he’ll hit that 300 coin limit quickly.

We’ll keep you posted as Nintendo adds more ways to receive Nintendo 3DS Play Coins. In the meantime, find out how to spend your new loot by reading this feature.

