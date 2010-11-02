Five Ways To Enjoy A Trip To Montreal

Montreal may be in another country, but it isn’t far at all. Especially from the northeast, you can get there in around an hour and find yourself in an environment unique and charming compared to the normal grind of the urban workday. It’s been a little over a year since my last visit, and I find myself missing Montreal already, so when I saw the new contest from CheapOair and Tourism Montreal, my mind started to wander.



The contest details are pretty straightforward: visit the Montreal Buzz Facebook page and “like” it, visit the CheapOair Facebook page and “like” it and then head over to the Tourism Montreal blog and leave a comment. Do this between November 1, 2010 and November 5, 2010. A week after the contest starts, you’ll find out if you’ve won.

OK, so whether you hit the grand prize or are just inspired (as I am) to head up to Montreal, what are you going to do there? Check out some of my favourites below.

1. Grab a hot dog: for all the culinary offerings of this city, from smoked meat to carefully prepared menus, I still can’t shake the hotdog experience I had in Montreal. Head over to the St-Denis Pool Hall for a dog (best in the city), and remember that “all dressed” is Canadian for “with everything.”

2. Buy some art: I had an absolute blast at the small art galleries on St-Paul Ouest. You don’t have the insanity of the Manhattan art scene, and you can find some fantastic, unique pieces for reasonable prices.

3. Smoke some contraband: even if Cuban cigars aren’t measuring up to the great stuff coming out of the Dominican Republic and Nicaragua, it’s still fun to puff away at the tobacco you just can’t get at home. Make some time to visit La Casa el Habano for a Cohiba and a drink (there’s a bar in the back).

4. Fatten yourself up some more: the hot dogs weren’t enough? Make a stop at Juliette & Chocolat to grab some of the tastiest chocolate in the city. Since Montreal is a great walking city, the health-conscious will have plenty of opportunity to shed those calories.

5. Explore the subways: well, forget about the trains themselves. The locals head underground in Montreal when winter hits. Follow them, and you’ll find a second neighbourhood to explore and enjoy, without freezing in the process.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.