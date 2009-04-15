Five Ways Lindsay Lohan Can Save Her Career (Clip)

LaLohan is close to broke, damn near uninsurable and dangerously single. Can she turn it all around and become more Drew Barrymore than Danny Bonaduce, and in the process make studio heads smile all the way to the bank.



We like the Funny or Die dating ad as a start. there’s nothing more charming than making fun of yourself. (Scroll down for the clip)

Here are the other four steps.

•Play Adam Sandler’s love interest. It worked for Drew Barrymore and she was once a drug-addled, serial-hookup former childstar.

•Do a cameo in HBO’s InTreatment. Art imitating life and all.

•Spread the word about turning down a reality show.

•Don’t go on The View, for God’s sake.





Lindsay Lohan’s eHarmony Profile from Lindsay Lohan

