Five Tourist Traps Everyone Must Experience

travellers battle between visiting off the beaten path destinations and overly touristic attractions that guidebooks, friends and family tell them are “awesome must sees”.They’re popular for a reason; sometimes an icon or a photographic memory. Brace yourself for crowds though and other tourists with large cameras waiting to cross them off their bucket.



But, like it or not, there are plenty of places where the long lines are worth it. Here are five tourist traps everyone should experience.

Hang out in Times Square in New York City: “I want to be a part of it. New York, New York.” says Frank Sinatra, who sung it best with the right idea that New York is the place to be. There is something so great about this city that it does not even sleep. At one point in time, this area was a haven for seedy individuals; the slums of the city. Now, it is where everyone wants to be and where everyone usually is. Times Square is the location where overwhelmed tourists make a 360 degree turn to capture the essence of the city. It is also the centre of the city with bright billboards, busy streets and lots of hectic commotion. A first time visit to New York City would be incomplete without just taking a quick peak at the less than popular with locals attraction.

See the Great Wall of China: It is often asked what makes the Great Wall of China so great? Is it because it dates back to the 5th century BC? Is it the structure itself which travels through gorgeous landscapes and scenery? How about all of the above? Stretching at over 5,000 miles and a history of over 2,000 years, the Great Wall is one of the greatest wonders of the world. Tourists can appreciate the history and culture embedded in the walls itself in such a grand structure which is preserved by the UNESCO foundation.

Go inside a telephone booth in London: Now that everyone uses a mobile, what would be the purpose of a large telephone booth? Simple: It is a tourist attraction in itself .The bright red telephone box is a familiar sight on the streets of London. Designed in 1924 for a competition for acceptable kiosks the design attracts tourists ready to pose inside for the cheap London souvenir. Be aware some telephone booths might be dirty and unsanitary; the downside of a cheap thrill.

Climb Machu Picchu in Peru: The historic sanctuary of Machu Picchu as its full name details proves to be a grand splendor indeed. Situated on a mountain ridge in Peru, historians believe it was “The Lost City of the Incas.” A complete overview of the site proves the natural beauty and wonder of how Incans built a civilisation on a mountain.

If you decide to take the Inca Trail towards the peak, its a trek back in time as explorers discovered it nearly a century ago. The breathtaking views are worth the long waits, especially after recent troubles last year after heavy rains washed away roads and pieces of the ruins. It is possible that one day it will be placed on the List of World Heritage Sites in Danger; which means you should see it before it possibly disappears.

Dive into the Great Barrier Reef in Australia: Sometimes, the greatest wonders of the world are not exactly where you can see them. Even if the Great Barrier Reef can be seen from outer space, it is an underwater attraction which is the world’s biggest structure made by living organisms. Diving underwater to get a close encounter with these impressive gardens attracts tourists worldwide. Coral reefs are not the only species that can be found here; whales, dolphins and sea turtles are small examples of the diversity of life that exists. Environmental factors threaten the reef system which makes this tourist trap worthy of a trip down under.

