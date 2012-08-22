How To Get More People To 'Like' Your Company's Facebook Page

Photo: Dave Kerpen

This article originally appeared on American Express Open Forum.A Facebook business page is a helpful tool to connect with devoted and potential customers while at the same time building loyalty at no cost to the company. Much like first impressions, a consumer can make assumptions about a brand by skimming their Facebook page. Do they interact with their customers? Are they quick to respond to issues? Do they post too little or too much?



Dave Kerpen is the CEO of social media media agency, Likeable, and author of a best-selling on-the-web marketing guide. Here are his top tips for optimising your brand’s page and encouraging customer interaction.

1. Make people want to click the “Like” button. “Those companies that talk directly to their customers, rather than at their customers, are more likely to gain likes and, more important, a loyal, interactive community. Rather than offer brand-centric, ‘buy now!’ content, think like your costumer and provide relevant, valuable content,” Kerpen says.

2. Increasing the number of posts doesn’t necessarily correlate to the amount of interaction on your page. “Quantity doesn’t equal quality. Interaction depends on the content of the post itself. If it’s engaging, provides value, and has a call to action, it’s more likely to garner interactions. Interaction also depends on the timing of the posts; one great, timely post at a brand’s peak time has the potential to gain greater interaction than four lackluster posts shared at inopportune times.”

3. Promote your page, but not TOO much. “Businesses can promote their Facebook pages in many logical ways, from cross-promoting on existing platforms, to creating Facebook ads. Just make sure it’s authentic and organic. If a brand receives a positive comment on their page, they should reply and even suggest that the fan share the page with their friends. Too much promotion can be a bad thing, especially if it is inauthentic or pushy. Remember: your community exists for its members.”

4. Use EdgeRank to your advantage. EdgeRank is Facebook’s own algorithm which determines which posts are viewed most frequently and at a higher priority. “If a user understands how EdgeRank works, he or she will be able benefit greatly from the algorithm. A brand can see how often its target demographic visits a page, and which times are better for posting, in order to achieve the highest response rate. With EdgeRank, a business can see which content is most engaging and which content they need to improve on.”

5. Be authentic. “Being authentic means being who you truly are, and social media gives brands an incredible opportunity to demonstrate who that is. When a brand is able to be authentic, it becomes relatable and trustworthy, ultimately forming long-standing relationships with consumers. Being authentic is the best thing a brand can do to build credibility and gain loyal customers.”

6. Don’t sell—compel. Facebook pages shouldn’t be used only to sell, but they should compel consumers to buy. If the sales process is easy, pleasant and social, selling on brand pages can work, as long as the brand is not pushing the sale into your face.

