Five tips for Chinese companies going public

There’s a lot of IPO action in Hong Kong and China these days. With the market stalled in the US and Europe, all eyes are turning east to see the next companies reach public capital markets. So, the latest from Inside Investor Relations about preparing for the IPO process in China couldn’t have been timed better.



Here’s what you need to know:

1. Understand what you’re getting into: this is where an IPO workshop can be helpful, as it offers companies a chance to understand ‘what it means to go public, with respect to the culture, the philosophy of the company and the structure of corporate governance’, according to Inside Investor Relations.

2. Know how to use your advisers: you have them for a reason. Don’t forget to ask questions about the entire process and get comfortable with the details. Going in with the assumption that you have nothing to learn doesn’t help much.

3. Make senior management available: two roadshows a year for major investors is a good place to start,according to Inside Investor Relations.

4. Command of English: at a minimum, the head of investor relations should speak English, and it’s ideal if the CFO does, too.

5. Get the IR function established: it’s best to set up the IR department during the IPO process, though some companies use outsourced resources. Eventually, however the function has to be brought inside.

