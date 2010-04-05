5 Things You Need To Know Before Opening Bell

Here are the five things you need to know this morning:



Industrial commodities are booming. Copper, palladium, and platinum have all made strong gains in early trading.

The U.S. consulate in Peshawar, Pakistan has been attacked this morning. Currently, there are five reported deaths. The assault was conducted just hours after a separate suicide bombing occurred near a political rally.

Natural gas prices look set to see a bump due to a change in how stocks are accounted for. Right now prices stand at a low $4.05. Oil is rising, now up to $86.

Key U.S. oil and gas companies are preparing to take advantage of drilling opportunities in Poland’s shale deposits. Conoco Phillips will be first to the source, with Exxon-Mobil and Marathon set to follow soon thereafter.

Currency analysts are suggesting that the Euro is nearing a key transition point which will send it further downward, and point to towards a value of $1.25. The Euro is currently priced at $1.347.

