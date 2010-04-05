5 Things You Need To Know Before Opening Bell

Here are the five things you need to know this morning:
- Industrial commodities are booming. Copper, palladium, and platinum have all made strong gains in early trading.
- The U.S. consulate in Peshawar, Pakistan has been attacked this morning. Currently, there are five reported deaths. The assault was conducted just hours after a separate suicide bombing occurred near a political rally.
- Natural gas prices look set to see a bump due to a change in how stocks are accounted for. Right now prices stand at a low $4.05. Oil is rising, now up to $86.
- Key U.S. oil and gas companies are preparing to take advantage of drilling opportunities in Poland’s shale deposits. Conoco Phillips will be first to the source, with Exxon-Mobil and Marathon set to follow soon thereafter.
- Currency analysts are suggesting that the Euro is nearing a key transition point which will send it further downward, and point to towards a value of $1.25. The Euro is currently priced at $1.347.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.