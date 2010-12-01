Five Things You Missed On Cable TV Last Night

Glynnis MacNicol
Cooper Conan Spitzer Olbermann

Five things you might have missed on cable TV last night:

  • Keith Olbermann thinks Bristol Palin is the worst.
  • Anderson Cooper does what he does best (but not enough).
  • Jimmy Carter thinks Hillary Clinton may be overstating the seriousness of WikiLeaks.
  • ‘Ted Turner’ visits Conan (funny stuff!).
  • Fmr. U.S. diplomat Peter Galbraith tells Eliot Spitzer: Like I said, Karzai’s “mentally unstable”

Keith Olbermann Names Bristol Palin His 'Worst Person In the World'

No, it is not a spoof done by the Onion. Alas.

Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Anderson Cooper Shuts Down A Birther

Worth your time. He's done it before and he does it really well.

Jimmy Carter Is Cool On WikiLeaks

''I don't agree with Secretary Clinton that it's that significant it has torn up the fabric for our diplomacy.'

Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Ted Turner (Will Forte) Visits Conan

The founder of TBS, Mr. Ted Turner.

Eliot Spitzer: Are you feeling vindicated?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

features thewire-us tv