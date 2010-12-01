Five Things You Missed On Cable TV Last Night

Five things you might have missed on cable TV last night:
- Keith Olbermann thinks Bristol Palin is the worst.
- Anderson Cooper does what he does best (but not enough).
- Jimmy Carter thinks Hillary Clinton may be overstating the seriousness of WikiLeaks.
- ‘Ted Turner’ visits Conan (funny stuff!).
- Fmr. U.S. diplomat Peter Galbraith tells Eliot Spitzer: Like I said, Karzai’s “mentally unstable”
No, it is not a spoof done by the Onion. Alas.
''I don't agree with Secretary Clinton that it's that significant it has torn up the fabric for our diplomacy.'
