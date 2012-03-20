Lady Gaga's Parents Always Knew She Had A Screw Loose

Lady Gaga tells Oprah she wants to experience the joys of pregnancy, but not yet.

Photo: OWN screengrab

Oprah just topped a week in which she was the first to interview Whitney Houston‘s family by supposedly having the last interview with Lady Gaga. Last night, while we were watching “The Walking Dead” series finale and Kansas rally back to narrowly beat Purdue, Oprah chatted with Gaga and her mum, Cynthia Germanotta, on her OWN network, in what the singer claims will be the last time she speaks to the press for a while.



“Other than this interview, Oprah, I do not intend to speak to anyone for a very long time,” Gaga told the big O.

Maybe she’ll stay mum for a while. If she does, here are the five wackiest things we learned about music’s leading lady from her interview:

1. She liked the smell of her meat dress.

“I don’t like talking to celebrities. If it stinks they won’t come close.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

2. She wants a soccer team of children.

“I want kids … I don’t want to have one kid; I want to have a few.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

3. She doesn’t own a house.

She stays at her parents’ place on the Upper West Side when she’s in New York City. “I’m a wandering gypsy. So I sleep upstairs whenever I come to New York.”

4. After she set hairspray aflame, her parents recognised their daughter’s strange behaviour.

“When Gaga started performing … she was in her bikini performing with Lady Starlight and decided that night to heavy metal to light hairspray on fire,” said Gaga’s mother Cynthia Germanotta. “Her father and I were like … honestly he said, ‘I think she has a screw loose.'”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

5. She wrote “The Edge Of Glory” in 10 minutes while drinking tequila with dad.

Gaga started playing the piano while the two were discussing her now late grandfather. “I said to my dad, ‘Don’t be sad… look at how much he won in life. He’s on the edge of a glorious moment.'” 10 minutes later, a hit was made. “By the time we got through it, my dad was crying, I was crying and the bottle was half empty.”

Now, catch up on the most shocking moments from last night’s “Walking Dead” season finale>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.