Five Things To Do During Your Layover At Dallas-Fort Worth Airport

If you're toting around little ones en route to somewhere magical like Disney World or Grandma's house, then you might want to visit one of the airport's play areas. travelling can be pretty stressful even without children as part of your carry-on luggage, so make your way to the play area in Terminal B and the Pepsi Junior Flyer's Club.

The kids can burn off energy as they pretend to violate the FAA's three-hour tarmac rule on the make-believe runway along with the air traffic control tower and aeroplanes. The kids are a pain to drag around--or at least that's what we've heard--so luckily there's more fun to be had in Terminals E and D as well if that's where you land. Terminal D--that's the nice one with the tacos and stuff from above--has some fun right around gate 33. Over in Terminal E, the plastic things to jump on and slide through are right around the bulk of the Delta airline gates. Just be sure to keep an eye on your little pilots lest they take off.