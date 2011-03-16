Five Things In Africa To Add To Your Bucket List

What’s on your bucket list? The Grand Canyon? Probably the Great Wall of China? But what about a trip to Africa? One of the most unspoiled areas of the world, Africa features some of the most beautiful, awe-inspiring destinations and activities. In our quest to inspire you to travel, we’ve come up with a few worthy activities in Africa we think should be added to your bucket list.



Safari through Kruger National Park: While many African countries feature beautiful safari drives, few of them compare to taking a safari when visiting South Africa‘s Kruger National Park. Comparable in size to a small state, you could spend an entire weekend here and still not see everything. It’s recommended to spend most of your time on the south-end of the park, which has the highest concentration of animals, and your best chance for seeing the Big Five.

Rafting at Victoria Falls: Not for the novice rafter, rafting around Victoria Falls is one of the best water experiences in the world, featuring many class 5 rapids on the Zambezi River. It’s recommended to raft during the drier months, when the water is lower. During the rainy season, some of the rapids can be unsafe for rafting. Nonetheless, Victoria Falls features the best of both worlds with one of the most beautiful landmarks, along with one of the most adrenaline-rushing activities.

Climb Mt. Kilimanjaro: While Mt. Everest often gets the most credit as the highest destination in the world, Mt. Kilimanjaro has its advantages because it’s more accessible to climb. At nearly 20,000 feet tall, it’s the tallest peak in Africa. There are six official routes, each varying in distance and difficulty. For the best views, take the Machame Route, although be prepared for a steeper climb.

Hot Air Balloon over the Serengeti: While a safari drive through Kruger National Park exposes travellers to the beautiful animals of Africa, a Hot Air Balloon tour exposes them to the beautiful plains of Africa. Bring your best camera for this trip, which at times will soar hundreds of feet above the Serengeti plains, and at other times, hover just over grazing animals.

Hiking Mt. Kenya: One of the most unique peaks in the world, Mt. Kenya offers hiking opportunities for travellers of all types. While reaching the summits requires some climbing experience, there are many different hiking paths, which vary in difficulty, providing scenic views of Mt. Kenya.

