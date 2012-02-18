5 Things Hotels Don't Want You To Know

Here are some invaluable tips on how to negotiate a cheap hotel room or find accommodations in a hotel that claims to be fully booked:



• The best rates are not available online. Call the local number for the hotel and ask for the manager to negotiate a price.

• Ask about ‘out-of-order’ rooms. Rooms that have minor, non-hazardous imperfections (such as a broken lamp shade) are kept out of rotation, unless a customer asks for one.

• “Fully booked” rarely means “fully booked.” Hotels always get last minute cancellations that are slow to update online.

• Sunday is the best day to book a room. Hotel financial managers are off during the weekend, and the general managers can’t consult with them about what kind of discount is acceptable.

• Study your hotel bill the night before check-out for hidden fees. You are likely to miss extra tipping fees when you leave in the morning.

Watch the CBS report below for the full details.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.