5 Things Every CEO Should Know About Cloud Computing

Before you jump on the cloud computing bandwagon, there are several things you should know.Ron Hovsepian, President and CEO of Novell, highlights five important elements in an article on Forbes.com:

Cloud computing is good for nearly any business. it exponentially improves performance, saves costs on installing software, and is way faster than most current corporate servers.

You can begin with a private cloud. A private cloud is one that is managed within a company’s firewall but still accessible from anywhere, and it might be a good option for those who aren’t yet comfortable with the security demands of the public cloud.

Implement a cloud-specific security infrastructure. Cloud-computing has specific security issues that need to be tackled head-on to avoid catastrophe. If there is a breach of security, the responsibility is ultimately on you. Assessing the sensitivity of your different types of data and implementing relevant security measures are crucial for protecting yourself in the cloud.

Integrate systems that automatically manage workload. This is crucial for maximizing the efficiency capabilities of the cloud without compromising your data. These systems need to be able to shift workload from one place to another while still maintaining the integrity of your security measures, without individual input.

Start slowly. A gradual integration, area by area, is a good way to gain trust in the system, develop and adapt your security, and figure out how to get the most out of cloud computing.

