Five Swanky New Hotels To Visit In 2011

Recession? What recession? It seems like new hotels are opening all over the place at the moment – and some of them are seriously swanky celeb bait. Here are five new hotel openings that should be on your list to visit this year.



W London: You know any W hotel is going to open with a bang, but the London branch set the bar for future hotels by opening its doors at midnight on Sunday and immediately hosting the post-BAFTA party. Colin Firth, Emma Watson, Lily Cole and Paul McCartney were all there, as was Helena Bonham Carter, who was getting a little tired and emotional in the new Wyld Bar. With celeb tie-ins galore and a central location (right in Leicester Square, where the film premiers take place), it’s definitely going to be the new place to check out in London.

Ohla Hotel: Barcelona: The Ohla in Barcelona, which opened over the weekend, has a lot of competition, being in Spain’s trendiest city, but the TV cameras covering the façade and rooftop pool look promising. It’s in a great location, too – a grand palazzo on Via Laietana, just a few minute’s walk from the cathedral and gothic quarter.

Edition: Istanbul: The joint venture between Marriott and hip hotelier Ian Schrager just opened up in Istanbul, and already people are raving. Instead of rooms, there are “guest lofts”, a 30ft aquarium in the lobby and even an outpost of uber-posh restaurant Cipriani. And Istanbul is getting trendier by the day, too.

The Cosmopolitan: Las Vegas: Brandon Flowers marked the opening on December 15 with a poolside gig, then Jessica Szohr, Florence and the Machine and Kellan Lutz turned up for the opening of the nightclub, Marquee. But the big gun celebs saved themselves for New Year’s Eve, when Jay Z and Coldplay performed, and A listers turned out in force to support them: Cameron Diaz, John Mayer, Beyonce, Kanye West, Kirsten Dunst and Rihanna. Even without the celebs, the casino’s fast becoming the place to hang out in Las Vegas with free gigs in the sports book, boutique shops and a host of bars including the Chandelier – a three story bar set in a chandelier of two million crystals.

Mondrian: New York: Due to open later this month, the Mondrian New York will come into its own this summer, with an outdoor garden stocked with trees, sofas and beds – yes, beds. Sam Talbott from Top Chef will be at the helm in the restaurant, and the hotel is promising in-room iPads and “unobstructed” views of the Manhattan skyline. It’s been plagued by opening delays, but at last the end finally seems in sight.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.