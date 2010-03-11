Five Stocks On The Rise Today

Update: The Fly sure knows how to pump and dump! It just posted a notice to disregard its Radio Shack takeover story.



Know what’s soaring again? RadioShack (RSH), thanks to renewed takeover chatter. rumour has it that The Shack is looking for a “strategic buyer” (i.e. any buyer) according to The Fly On The Wall. Its stock is up 8.28% to $23.28 a share (and be sure to check out the crazy volume in the chart below.)

Also on the rise is Psychiatric Solutions (PSYS), up 15.5% on talks that Bain Capital may acquire the firm. Shares are currently trading at $27.63.

And of course, American International Group (AIG) is killing it – up 8% to $35.45 a share.

Two other big gainers include Kinetic Concepts Inc (KCI), up 15% to $49.80 a share and Harbin Electric Inc (HRBN) which is at $25.71, up 16.8%.

Photo: thinkorswim

