Five Statistics Problems That Will Change The Way You See The World

Once the population of an office hits 366 people, it's a certainty that two people in your office have the same birthday, since there are only 365 possible days of birth.

Still, assuming that each birth date (except February 29) is equally likely, it turns out that once your office has 57 people in it there is a 99% chance that two of them share a birthday. When there is 23 people, that probability is 50%.

Here's why. Instead of calculating the probability that two people share a birthday, instead calculate the converse, probability that two people don't share a birthday. Since these are mutually exclusive scenarios, first probability plus the second probability has to equal 1.

Here's how we figure this out, then.

Select two people in the office. The probability of the second person not sharing a birthday with the first is 364/365. The probability of the third person not sharing a birthday with the first or second is 363/365. Going through the office and multiplying these together, we see this:

365/365 x 364/365 x 363/365 x 362/365 x ... x 343/365 = 0.4927.

So, the probability that nobody in an office of 23 people share a birthday is 0.4927, or 49.3%. That means that the probability that two people in the office share a birthday is 1 -- 0.4927 = 0.5073, or 50.7%.

Source: Better Explained