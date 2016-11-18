Five startups owned by the Trump family

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. (Source: Getty)

There’s been much angst in the US and global tech community about what Donald Trump’s imminent presidency means to the industry. But tech investment database CB Insights has revealed Trump family members have already infiltrated startup land.

CB Insights trawled through its venture capital records to find these five companies that Trump family members have been involved in.

Here they are.

1. Spring

Spring is an online fashion market that aims to be “a single shopping destination where people can discover amazing products and buy them directly from the brands and designers that make them”.

According to CB Insights, Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump — a fashion entrepreneur herself — contributed to Spring’s series A funding round in 2015. Snapchat was also an investor in Spring.

Ivanka Trump. (Source: Getty)

2. Kickstarter

Kickstarter, the well-known creative projects crowdfunding platform, was backed by Donald Trump’s son-in-law and Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner. He put money into the venture as an angel investor with his brother Josh, according to All Things Digital.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner in the early morning hours of November 9, 2016 in New York City. (Source: Getty)

3. Hot Potato

Facebook acquired the social activity and location “check-in” startup in 2010 for $10 million. But before that Kushner and his brother Josh were again in at the ground level as angel investors.

NEW YORK – UNSPECIFIED DATE: Robert Trump, Blaine Trump, Ivana Trump and Donald Trump at the Rainbow Room in New York City. (Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)

4. iFolio

CB Insights describes iFolio as “a social network for pictures and videos of celebrity sightings”. Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert was an angel investor in 2010, although the venture seems to be no longer operating.

New York City skyline. (Source: Getty)

5. Cadre

This time Jared Kushner is actually participating in the startup scene directly, rather than as an investor. The real estate finance system that connects institutional investors with “gateway opportunities” was co-founded last year by Kushner, again in conjunction with his brother Josh. The venture raised $18.3 million in series A funding, according to New York real estate industry publication The Real Deal.

