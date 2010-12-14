Five Sports Stories To Keep An Eye On This Week

Photo: AP

After a huge weekend in sports, the table is set for a very interesting work week. Here are the top stories you can expect to hear a lot about for the next five days:

Vikings-Giants, live from Detroit: Ford Field is hosting its first Monday Night Football game ever. Too bad the hometown Lions won’t get to see it. (They haven’t played on Monday since 2001.) Free tickets for anyone in The D willing to come out for an NFL game between two teams they don’t like. The crowd alone makes this game worth watching (if you can.)

Cliff Lee signing imminent: The market has been established, the Yankees made their pitch, now the Rangers are going all in. Lee’s decision — and potential record-breaking contract — are expected some time this week.

Trip-Gate: We’ve stated our case, but what will the NFL actually do to Jets assistant Sal Alosi? We’re guessing he learns about his punishment before Brett Favre does.

New York Knick Carmelo Anthony: The Nuggets star has basically admitted he’s playing in the Big Apple next season. So will Denver trade him there? And can they get anything for him now that their bargaining position has been completely wiped out?

The Patriots are scary good: New England looks as deadly as they have since the first half of the 2007 season, when they destroyed all challengers on route to a perfect regular season. The difference is that this year they’re getting better as they head toward the playoffs. If they peak in the postseason, the rest of the league can forget it.

