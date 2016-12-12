Photo: David Fleetham/ Barcroft India/ Barcroft Media via Getty Images.

Five sharks were caught in nets on the NSW far north coast over the weekend, including a 3.2 metre Great White caught off Sharpes Beach, Ballina, at 11.30am on Saturday.

The others ranged between 2.3 metres and 3 metres. All were Great Whites.

The largest shark was found during a routine check just days after the net was installed by the Department of Primary Industries, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Researchers tagged and released the sharks caught in the state’s new hi-tech drumlines.

The nets were a point of controversy in October when premier Mike Baird reversed his opposition to the nets, saying it was time to “prioritise human life over everything”.

The turning point came when a 25-year-old man was bitten at Sharpes Beach — the sixth shark attack between Ballina and Byron Bay in a year.

Since then new hi-tech nets have been installed at five beaches along the NSW coast — Lighthouse Beach, Shelly Beach, Seven Mile Beach and Evans Head Beach — with another 75 to be rolled out in the coming months.

The nets alert a response team when a shark is captured, and are fitted with whale alarms and dolphin pingers to deter those animals.

The SMH has more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.