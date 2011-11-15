Five Rules To Succeed Professionally In Social Media By Ronn Torossian, CEO of Top 25 PR Firm 5WPR



Supervise: Be aware of what shows up on Google for your name as it is constantly changing. Create a Google alert for your name which will be sent to you as soon as new content is posted so you will be the first to know what’s new with your reputation as it appears online. And then you can be first to react.

Be the master of your own domain: Every person on earth should buy the domain for their full name for $10 a year. Post a picture, a bio, more – or nothing. Control your own fate.

What does privacy mean ? If you tweet personal items realise your employer, clients, colleagues, etc. can see them. Also, if you let me see your friends, even if your content is professional, ensure your friends aren’t posting information you don’t want others to know. Online privacy doesn’t mean much these days once you let someone past privacy settings.

Make sure your pictures, nicknames, emails, etc. are professional and tasteful. Don’t want your boss seeing a picture of you in a bikini or your clients seeing your Halloween outfit ? So don’t post them.

There is a world beyond social media – pick up the phone, venture to meet someone face to face. At the grand old age of 37 I remember going to college and not having a cell phone, and no one used email. Those days seem light years away –but I think many today don’t realise that there’s a world which exists face to face and needs to be dealt with also.

Owing a PR firm these rules seem quite obvious, but amazingly on a daily basis I see them ignored.

Ronn Torossian is the CEO of 5WPR, a Top 25 PR Agency and has a best-selling PR book”For Immediate Release: Shape Minds, Build Brands, and Deliver Results with Game-Changing Public Relations” an Amazon best selling Public Relations book available for purchase at: http://www.amazon.com/Immediate-Release-Deliver-Game-Changing-Relations/dp/1936661160

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.