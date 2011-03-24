Five Romantic Getaways In Europe

With its culture, its history and its beautiful architecture, Europe is seen as one of the best places to take a loved one on a romantic retreat. From Rome to Paris there are so many destinations that are perfectly suited as the backdrop for a getaway intended to show the one you love just how much you care.



When it was time to plan my honeymoon, the first place my wife and I thought about going to was Europe. But where exactly should we go and spend time in was a difficult decision. We eventually narrowed it down to a 2.5 week jaunt through Switzerland and Italy.

So which of Europe’s romance capitals is the very best? Will your heart melt in Bruges or will you fall in love with Venice? To help you decide here are five cities that will surely be filled with romantic moments.

Paris: An obvious choice but for good reason. France’s capital is heart-achingly romantic. It’s as if every street, every shop and every croissant was designed by cupid himself. Whether you stroll along the Seine, marvel at the Sacre Coeur or simply share some fabulous French Cuisine, romance will undoubtedly be in the air.

Copenhagen: With its mix of medieval design and Scandinavian sophistication Copenhagen is a real treat. Best enjoyed in the winter when the port has frozen over and the cobbled streets are layered with snow Denmark’s capital is a different sort of lover’s paradise but it is one none-the-less.

Venice: Venice jumps into the mind of anyone planning a honeymoon or simply a fantastically romantic holiday. Its famous canals are gorgeous and sit beautifully complimented by the city’s unique character. With the delicious food and wine to enjoy in the evenings, there are few better places for two people in love to visit.

Budapest: Hungary’s capital is a little different to the above choices but is no less suited to couples. A city that grew up on the banks of the river Danube, Budapest is full of wonderful churches to visit, art to appreciate and thermal baths where you can unwind after all that culture. It’s a beautiful city that makes an excellent alternative to traditional destinations.

Bruges: Canals, Architecture and a unique charm make this city, once the most affluent in Europe, a fantastic place to visit. Not only is it one of Europe’s most aesthetically pleasing cities but its small size gives it a quaint feel that lends itself to romance. It’s also home to some of the world’s best beer, and nothing says ‘I love you’ quite like really good chocolate.

Chances are if you’re travelling via a long-haul flight to one of these romantic travel destinations, you will wind up with a layover at Heathrow Airport in London, England. London is another great city to visit and if you have an extra day in your itinerary, I advise booking a night at a Heathrow Airport hotel and checking out two cities in one memorable trip.

What is your ideal romantic getaway destination? Leave a comment below explaining what makes it so special.

