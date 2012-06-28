Five Romanians Are Suspected Of Stealing Some Really Pungent Loot

Photo: mononukleoza via Flickr

Austrian police stopped five Romanian men allegedly hauling stolen goods across the border to Hungary.The cargo? More than nine tons of garlic.



As the men drove up to the border, police noticed their vans sagging and garlic stench hitting the air, the Associated Press reported, citing the Austria Press Agency.

The vans were packed to the brim with vampires’ least favourite vegetable.

“All three vehicles really stunk like garlic,” one officer reportedly said.

The garlic probably came from Spain and values at around $37,500, police reportedly said.

DON’T MISS: An FBI Probe Into Virtually Stolen Credit Cards Just Led To Arrests On Four Continents >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.