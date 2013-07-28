5 Reasons You're Earning More Money And You're Still Miserable

Whether you’re a millionaire or a middle-class father of two, we all make the same mistakes when it comes to money – we think the more we earn, the happier we’ll be.

If you really want to buy yourself a more fulfilling life, it’s not how much money you earn that matters, but figuring out the right way to spend it.

That’s the idea explored in a fascinating new book, “Happy Money: The Science of Smarter Spending,” written by a pair of renown behavioural scientists, Dr. Elizabeth Dunn and Dr. Michael Norton.

“When it comes to increasing the amount of money they have, most people recognise that relying on their own intuition is insufficient, spawning an entire industry of financial advisors,” they write. “But when it comes to spending that money, people are often content to rely on their hunches about what will make them happy.”

That all ends with this book. We’ve combed through and highlighted five ways to change the way you think about money that will make you happier in the long-run.

