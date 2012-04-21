Five Reasons You Should Come To The Mobile Advertising Conference

Gilt’s Alexis Maybank (right) will be speaking.

Photo: Modern Luxury Media via Flickr

On June 14 in New York, Business Insider is convening executives in mobile for the Mobile Advertising Conference. Attendees include mobile advertisers and publishers, hardware and software developers, platform representatives, mobile investors and leading service providers. You can register now for the early-bird rate. Here’s why should be there:

Hear from top brands like 1800Flowers, Weight Watchers, and Match.com. They’ll speak on their mobile strategy, as well as what keeps them up at night. If you’re a solutions provider, here’s your chance to connect.

ESPN, NHL, Bravo and other leading mobile publishers will discuss the opportunities and challenges of publishing on the second screen, and describe the partnerships they’re interested in forging. Want to make a deal?

Technology-side experts like Google’s Tim Reis, head of mobile display, will dive into the future of mobile ads. Check out the full speaker faculty for more.

Mobile commerce experts including Alexis Maybank, the CMO of Gilt Groupe, will describe the future of mobile shopping. From the familiar iPad-at-bed routine to real-time geo-local ads, how can advertisers connect best with mobile consumers? Find out.

Get intel on making beautiful ads for iPad, iPhone, and tablets from agency pros. WPP and Firstborn will share examples of their top work. And millennial-centric shop Mr Youth will dish on young people and their phones — and what you need to know to engage them there.

Bonus reason! You get a discount. Use the code “Mobile20” here and get 20% off.

You can follow @BI_Events on Twitter for updates. See you at the Mobile Advertising Conference in June!



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.