Five Reasons You Should Come To Startup

Photo: Hsing Wei via Flickr

On May 3, 700 startup founders, investors, and innovation junkies will meet up at Business Insider’s Startup conference on entrepreneurship in New York. Here are five reasons you should reserve a ticket:

Hear from amazing CEOs. Like Kevin Ryan, Gilt Groupe CEO and former DoubleClick CEO, who’ll speak on launching companies in crowded verticals and beating the competition. Arianna Huffington will explain how she built her scrappy news-aggregating blog into a powerhouse news site that just won a Pulitzer.

Be the next Zynga. Facebook’s engineering manager for Timeline will tell developers the best strategies in the brave new world of redesigned Facebook.

Be the first to get the scoop on the new $450 million+ New York technology campus that the city government is teaming up with Cornell University to create. The new dean will tell us what’s next and how you can be involved.

Go behind the scenes. The event takes place at New World Stages, on the set of the Tony and Pulitzer-winning musical Rent. Check out how the show looks with startup founders — of Branch, Gumroad, Dwolla, TaskRabbit, Lot18, Mightybell and more — dishing on topics like pivoting and raising, rather than singers belting rock.

Cast your vote! Help decide which startup takes home $75,000 in cash and prizes in our business-plan competition. Oh, the suspense!

You can follow @BI_Events on Twitter for updates. See you at Startup in a few weeks!



