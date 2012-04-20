Five Reasons You Should Come To Social Commerce Summit

Julie Smolyanksy, CEO of Lifeway Foods

Hear from the leading social-commerce startups. Birchbox, the beauty shopping site that combines magazine-like browsing with monthly gifting, has ballooned to 100,000 subscribers so far. It’s spawned competitors like BarkBox (for dogs) and JolieBox (in France). Hear from co-founder Katia Beauchamp on how they’re winning in a very crowded market. Also speaking are senior leaders from BeachMint, Trunk Club, and Threadless.

Meet innovators from McDonalds, Walmart, Walgreens, Gatorade, and other major brands. Social platforms and technologies allow brands to create fun experiences, useful apps, and other ways to engage consumers that don’t feel like “marketing.” Find out how they do it on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, mobile devices and more.

Get the scoop on how to go from niche product to mainstream hit from Lifeway Foods CEO Julie Smolyansky. The daughter of Russian immigrants was the youngest female CEO of a publicly traded company when she took over the family business in 2002. Once a niche product, kefir yogurt smoothies have gone mainstream, thanks in part to Smolyansky’s leadership of Lifeway (LWAY). Hear how she built the company to $80 million in revenue by 2011 with the help of savvy social marketing.

Meet Chicago’s digital leaders. VC investment in Chicago increased by about 450% y/y last year, while more than 120 startups launched in the Windy City, and more than 25 e-commerce companies scored funding, according to Built in Chicago. At the Summit, you’ll meet folks fomenting the ecosystem, including ex-Googler Kevin Willer, who is leading the charge to create a mega-incubator dubbed “1871” in the historic merchandise mart.

