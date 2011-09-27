Five reasons why Tumblr picked up ANOTHER $85 million

Tumblr lives somewhere between blogging and Twitter, and it seems to have eked out a pretty happy existence there. The blogging platform is growing rapidly, and for its success, it has been rewarded with an $85 mn round of venture capital financing. This follows a hunt for an infusion of $75 mn to $100 mn that Inside IPO covered a month ago.



Greylock Partners and Insight Venture Partners led the round, with ‘new money’ coming in from Peter Chernin and Richard Branson, according to AllThingsD. Spark Capital, Union Square Ventures and Sequoia Capital, all previous investors, participated in this round, too.

So, what’s the real reason for all this cash? Well, let’s take a look at the numbers supplied by TechCrunch:

1. Content: Tumblr has accumulated more than 10 bn blog posts from its users, with 40 mn more coming daily.

2. Visitors: the blogging platform is up to 72 mn monthly visitors, with more than half of them outside the US.

3. Pageviews: Tumblr generates traffic. Lots of it. The platform generates around 6.5 bn pageviews a month. Tumblr generates more pageviews than Twitter and Wikipedia.

4. Stickiness: Tumblr’s visitors keep coming back, and they keep clicking around. For example, Tumblr beats Wikipedia on pageviews … but with only around 10 per cent of Wikipedia’s monthly unique visitors.

5. Competition: this blogging platform provides real competition to many news and social media sites. Tumblr is better than half way to the monthly traffic posted by online giants Aol and Craigslist, 12.4 bn and 12.5 bn, respectively.

Source: AllThingsD, TechCrunch

Click here for FREE email alerts from Inside IPO >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.