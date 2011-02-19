Five Reasons Why Silver Prices Move

Price manipulation is the most controversial theory that has circulated among gold and silver bugs for 20 years. Some argue that precious metal prices have been illegally suppressed over the last two decades by central banks, governments and trading houses. The Gold Anti-Trust Action Committee, or GATA, is the biggest complainant and mainly points to the 'hugely disproportionate short positions,' according to Chris Powell, secretary and treasurer of the organisation.

The manipulation headline has been gaining traction of late after trader Brian Beatty filed lawsuits at the end of October against JPMorgan(JPM) and HSBC for conspiring to 'suppress and manipulate' silver prices on the Comex.

The allegations are particularly noteworthy because HSBC and JPMorgan are custodians of the physically backed exchange-traded funds like the ETFS Physical Silver(SIVR) and iShares Silver Trust(SLV), which means the big banks, in charge of storing the metal investors are buying, are being accused of manipulating the prices.

Bart Chilton, commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, is pushing the commission to prosecute a two-year investigation into the silver market. According to reports, the CFTC is also looking into JPMorgan and possible silver manipulation trading.

The drama continues. A Chicago law firm, Cafferty Faucher, filed a law suit at the end of December against HSBC and JPMorgan accusing the two of using their positions as silver holders to purposefully suppress the silver price so they could profit from their short positions.

JPMorgan had been trying to combat these allegations by reducing its huge silver short position. George Gero, senior vice president at RBC Capital Markets, said it was mostly done in the physical market in London and was finished by now. The move by JPMorgan could have been part of the reason why silver prices rallied from $24 to $30 an ounce in November and the first half of December. Any more unwinding initiatives could result in modest silver price rallies.

GATA goes one step further in the silver-manipulation story and proposes that central banks are buying the metal on the sly to suppress prices. The idea behind the suppression is that the world looks at gold and silver as barometers of the health of economies -- gold more so than silver, but both are 'de-facto' currencies. The suppression theory means that global economies are in worse financial shape than investors think.

Powell argues that silver has often been an official currency, even more so than gold, 'so it would be hard to dispute a central banking interest in silver today.' To embroil JPMorgan even further into this quagmire, Powell says that the investment bank is often the agent of the Federal Reserve in the markets and could be helping the Fed intervene in the silver market.

The convention wisdom among those who adhere to the manipulation theory is that if silver manipulation comes out of the market or is brought to light then prices would pop much higher.

The opposition, however, is just as passionate. 'There's no vested interest on anybody's parts to suppress prices here,' says Jon Nadler, senior analyst at Kitco.com. 'The allegations remain at that level, simply allegations.'

Nadler argues that despite the rumoured manipulation, prices have still climbed. 'If this is suppression, I think it's completely ineffectual, and let me have more of it,' Nadler says.

Philip Klapwijk executive chairman of GFMS Research Group, says there is 'nothing to these allegations.' He thinks they will continue to be chatter for silver prices in 2011 but that they will just be a lot noise. 'If there was a massive short position, the degree to which those shorts are under water is now quite extraordinary.'