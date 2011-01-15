Five Reasons To Visit New York City Right Now

There are now five more reasons to visit NYC thanks to the recently launched Get More NYC promotion.



With freebies and discounts to dining and theatre during January and February, it’s a great way for tourists and locals to get out and enjoy the city.

Riding the high from record tourism in 2010, Bloomberg’s pushing hard to reach his goal of 50 Million visitors to the Big Apple in 2011 by stimulating the usually slow winter months.

The result is discounted admission to the city’s top chefs and shows from January 24th through the middle of February, so start planning your night on the town.

1. Free Broadway Tickets: Get 2-for-1 tickets to 18 Broadway shows during NYC’s first ever Broadway Week from January 24 to February 10. Some of the shows featured are: Billy Elliot, Chicago, The Lion King, Mary Poppins, Driving Miss Daisy, American Idiot, Jersey Boys, The Importance of Being Earnest, Mamma Mia! and Memphis.

2. Enjoy Broadway Shows All Year: Broadway Week can turn into Broadway Year with free year-round tickets if you’re the lucky winner of the Broadway Sweepstakes.

3. Free Off-Broadway Tickets and Drinks: Off-Broadway shows are On the House with 2-for-1 tickets to more than 30 Off-Broadway performances from January 24 to February 13. Off-Broadway is a wallet-friendly way to take in a show and explore different neighborhoods in the city. Also, as an added bonus, NYC has teamed up with 17 different restaurants for after show 2-for-1 drink specials when you show your ticket stub.

4. Great Eats for Cheap: One of my favourite traditions, NYC Restaurant Week, is back for its 19th year, and it’s bigger and better than ever with 35 new restaurants participating. It’s a great opportunity to try some of NYC’s culinary masters at really reasonable prices; three-course prix-fixe menus are $24.07 for lunch and $35 for dinner. Restaurant Week runs from January 24 to February 6, reservations now open.

5. Free Hotel Nights: Get a third night free when you stay at one of the participating Signature Collection hotels from now until March 7. Make your stay even more swanky with Saks VIP shopping package.

In celebration of Black History Month, February will also spotlight Harlem events at some of the neighbourhood’s iconic locations: the Apollo theatre, Dwyer Cultural centre, El Museo de Barrio and Harlem Stage. You can get details and make reservations to all the events this winter at NYCgo.com. See you around town!

Source: NYC & Company

