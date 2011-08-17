Five Reasons To Sell Your Nintendo DS

Yesterday, we listed four reasons why hanging on to your Nintendo DS is a smart idea, from the handful of quality games arriving this fall to playing Game Boy Advance titles via DS Lite. Even we chose to keep our DSi XLs because of the system’s two 4.2-inch (and glorious) screens.



With this in mind, it’s time to view things from a different perspective.

Let’s face it, the DS had a great life, but it’s time for the system to bow out gracefully and take its rightful place among the most successful handhelds of all time.

Besides, with months (perhaps a year) to live, you’d be wise to get rid of that DS while you still can, primarily because…

3DS is backwards compatible

You can still play all your DS games on 3DS, which is now $169.99, by the way. Screen resolution and size pales in comparison to DSi XL, but it’s better than critics would like to admit.

You can transfer DSiWare purchases

Don’t worry. You won’t lose that digital copy of Mighty Milky Way. Not only can you transfer DSiWare to 3DS, but you can also download it via the 3DS eShop.

DS systems are still worth something

Right now, you can make a good amount of dough selling a Nintendo DS, either through eBay or Gazelle. Even GameStop will give you a generous amount of store credit, and may have some deals in place if you plan to trade a DS for 3DS. Do some research and choose wisely before the handheld’s value plummets further.

3DS has the holiday season’s best games

OK, Kirby Mass Attack looks incredible, but you can play that on 3DS, or perhaps you won’t have the time, thanks to Star Fox 64 3D, Kid Icarus: Uprising, Super Mario 3D Land and Mario Kart 7, all of which will arrive before 2012. Bottom line, the time to purchase a 3DS is now.

Someone less fortunate would really appreciate it

Always keep in mind that some folks just don’t have the money to buy the latest and greatest gadget, and often purchase items second hand, much to the delight of the person receiving these gifts. If you have the means to pick up a 3DS, selling your DS at a reduced price means it will eventually find its way into the hands of someone less fortunate.

Of course, you can always donate the system outright instead of making a profit. It’s up to you.

You may also like…

Four Reasons To Keep Your DS

Resident Evil: Revelations- Stunning New Footage, Game Coming To 3DS Early 2012

Nintendo: Ways To Boost 3DS Sales With iOS And Android

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.